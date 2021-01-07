CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.58).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target for the company. Shore Capital cut CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.90. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

About CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

