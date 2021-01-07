CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

