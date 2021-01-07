CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Hits New 12-Month High at $390.00

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 18396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

