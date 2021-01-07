CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $313.04

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.04 and traded as high as $358.20. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 7,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of £59.31 million and a PE ratio of 46.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L)’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) Company Profile (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

