CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Purchases 500 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $14,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,933.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,314. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

