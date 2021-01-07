Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 25.1% Higher

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s stock price traded up 25.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $2.79. 3,588,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,878,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Code Chain New Continent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 93.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

