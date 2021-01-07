Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 8.2%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 617,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 776,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

