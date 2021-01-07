CoinFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,211.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $198,835.71 and $26,211.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

COFI is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

