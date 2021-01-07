CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.84 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $14,677.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

