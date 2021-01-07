Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 31.1% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

