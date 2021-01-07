Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

