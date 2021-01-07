Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.23

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 2899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

