Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.48 and last traded at $66.40. 3,876,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,515,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

