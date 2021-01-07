Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Buy”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CODYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

