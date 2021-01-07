Comparing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.53 $573.16 million $1.57 43.10

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 2 4 1 2.86

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 3.96% 4.48% 1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Biotricity on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry technology, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. Biotricity, Inc. has a research partnership with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of ECG readings in preventative healthcare applications; and a strategic partnership with Verizon to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies natural gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,827,505 electricity customers and 1,599,232 gas customers. It also operates 286,470 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,274 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

