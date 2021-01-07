Comparing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verra Mobility and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 5.02 $33.34 million $0.65 19.85 Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 4.93 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Leafbuyer Technologies -158.79% -440.46% -90.23%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

