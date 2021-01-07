Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

