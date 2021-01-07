Compound (COMP) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $175.59 or 0.00445419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $777.06 million and approximately $273.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,425,367 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.