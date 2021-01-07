comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 15.9% Higher

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares traded up 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $2.84. 1,377,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 704,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

