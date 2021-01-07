Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Down 5.5%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.78. 8,891,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,598,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

