Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.