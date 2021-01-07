ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

