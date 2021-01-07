Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,275.67 or 0.99933770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

