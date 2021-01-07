Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 500,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 507,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.