ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 94.7% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008553 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00217688 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,934,465 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

