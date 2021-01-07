Contentos Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,975,284 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

