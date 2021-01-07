Contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 95.00 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -58.50

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.44%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

