Contrasting Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Penn National Gaming -21.16% -15.63% -1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Penn National Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.18 $69.67 million $0.95 15.31 Penn National Gaming $5.30 billion 2.61 $43.90 million $0.37 241.11

Extended Stay America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn National Gaming. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn National Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Penn National Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn National Gaming 2 4 11 0 2.53

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Penn National Gaming has a consensus target price of $67.74, suggesting a potential downside of 24.07%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Penn National Gaming.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Extended Stay America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania. As of March 16, 2020, the company owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 jurisdictions. It owns various trademarks and service marks, including, Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, Hollywood Poker, L'Auberge, M Resort, and MYCHOICE. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

