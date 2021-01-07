Contrasting Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.0% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -0.66% 0.21% 0.16% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 3 1 0 2.00 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $361.94 million 2.85 $20.95 million $1.07 43.54 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Inogen beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

