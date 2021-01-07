Contrasting Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) & GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lixiang Education and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 1.61% 4.15% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lixiang Education and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixiang Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.37 $15.19 million $0.84 14.93

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Lixiang Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lixiang Education and GP Strategies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixiang Education 0 0 0 0 N/A GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00

GP Strategies has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Lixiang Education.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Lixiang Education on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management. This segment also provides engineering and technical services comprising design, development and delivery of technical work-based learning, plant launch initiatives, engineering design and construction management, fabrication, management, operational excellence consulting, chemical demilitarization, homeland security, emergency management support, and asset management and performance improvement consulting, as well as technical documentation services; EtaPRO performance and condition monitoring system, a suite of real-time digital solutions for facilities and power-generating units; and GPiLEARN+ portal, a web-based off-the-shelf delivery format of technical courses. The Business Transformation Services segment offers custom product sales training and service technical training primarily to automotive manufacturers and service technicians; and organizational development solutions, including strategy, leadership, employee engagement and culture consulting, enterprise technology implementation and adoption, and organization design and business performance consulting. It serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

