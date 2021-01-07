Contrasting Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Perspecta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $284.23 million 5.94 $52.85 million N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.93 -$676.00 million $2.05 12.64

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perspecta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Perspecta pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perspecta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.33% 22.46% 15.04% Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51%

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00

Perspecta has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Computer Services.

Summary

Computer Services beats Perspecta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

