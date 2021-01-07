Contrasting Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, indicating that its stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Technology Solutions and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $160.76 million 5.85 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -27.12

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Technology Solutions and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 2 3 0 2.60

Agilysys has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.11%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.