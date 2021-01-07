Contrasting Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86% SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and SandRidge Permian Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 6.94 $46.28 million $0.13 100.46 SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.98 $17.29 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 4 13 0 2.76 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

