Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 186,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 95,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

