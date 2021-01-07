Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). Approximately 266,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 761,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.23 ($0.12).

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.17.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

