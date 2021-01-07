Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Sells $76,719.12 in Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 189,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

