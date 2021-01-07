Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$852.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

