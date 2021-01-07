Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Up 7.8%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 691,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 521,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

