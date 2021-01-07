Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.57. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 450,525 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

