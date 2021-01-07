Cornichon Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $7,968.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 176.5% against the dollar. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

