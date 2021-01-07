Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.0929 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $9.84 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

