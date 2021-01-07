Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $3.18. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 117,111 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$401.72 million and a PE ratio of -20.12.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$66,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,052,306.30. Also, Director Edward William Yarrow sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$226,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$452,385. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,279 in the last three months.

About Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

