Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Tops $0.0009

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $604,838.07 and approximately $1,865.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

