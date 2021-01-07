Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.02

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.02 and traded as high as $64.00. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,456,472 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.02. The stock has a market cap of £170.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

In other Costain Group PLC (COST.L) news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

