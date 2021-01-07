Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 10.7% in the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.92. 2,761,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

