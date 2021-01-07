Counos Coin (CCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $765,770.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $19.75 million and $765,770.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 184.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io . Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.