Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $335.06 and last traded at $334.57. Approximately 1,339,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,287,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.09.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.52.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,754 shares of company stock worth $55,083,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.42 and a 200 day moving average of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

