COVA Price Up 64.5% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $473,952.76 and $163,579.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last week, COVA has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00460260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00230933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052415 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.