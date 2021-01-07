COVER Protocol[old] (COVER) Reaches Market Cap of $154,682.55

COVER Protocol[old] (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 99.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. COVER Protocol[old] has a total market capitalization of $154,682.55 and approximately $956,877.00 worth of COVER Protocol[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol[old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00009201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol[old] has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

COVER Protocol[old] Coin Profile

COVER Protocol[old] (COVER) is a coin. COVER Protocol[old]’s total supply is 54,238 coins and its circulating supply is 42,657 coins. COVER Protocol[old]’s official Twitter account is @CoverProtocol

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol[old]

COVER Protocol[old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

