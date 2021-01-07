Covestro AG (1COV.F) (1COV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR: 1COV) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of 1COV traded up €1.42 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.70 ($62.00). 1,136,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.04. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €51.50 ($60.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

